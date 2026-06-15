The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has rejected a Federal High Court ruling reportedly ordering its deregistration, describing the judgment as a threat to democracy and vowing to petition the National Judicial Council (NJC) over the conduct of the presiding judge. Read Also Court Orders Deregistration of ADC, Four OthersADC Picks…...

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has rejected a Federal High Court ruling reportedly ordering its deregistration, describing the judgment as a threat to democracy and vowing to petition the National Judicial Council (NJC) over the conduct of the presiding judge.

In a statement issued on Monday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party expressed alarm over the judgment reportedly delivered by Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, in a suit filed by the National Forum of Former Legislators seeking the deregistration of the ADC and four other political parties.

TVC News Online reports that the Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the deregistration of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Accord (A), Action Alliance (AA), Action Peoples Party (APP) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) over failure to meet the constitutional requirements for political parties in the country.

The ADC argued that the ruling was inconsistent with constitutional principles and judicial procedures, insisting that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had, in its counter-affidavit filed in May, maintained that the party had not violated any registration requirements or constitutional electoral-performance thresholds.

“The facts are straightforward. The plaintiffs had argued that the ADC and four other political parties failed to satisfy constitutional requirements relating to continued registration. However, in its counter-affidavit filed before the court in May, INEC, the constitutional body empowered with the registration, regulation, and supervision of political parties in Nigeria, categorically maintained that the ADC had not violated any registration requirements, had not failed any constitutional electoral-performance threshold, and that no legally recognised basis existed for its de-registration.

“INEC further made it clear that the de-registration of a political party cannot be driven by political pressure, sentiment, or the wishes of interested parties. It must be based strictly on constitutionally established grounds, none of which had been proven against the ADC. Apart from INEC’s firm position in support of the party, the ADC finds it troubling that the trial judge was aware of a subsisting order of the Court of Appeal issued on May 22, 2026, directing a stay of proceedings on the matter. The judge, however, chose to flagrantly and contemptuously disregard a clear order of a superior court in a manner that brings into question all known judicial traditions,” ADC argued.

The party described the development as a dangerous escalation capable of undermining Nigeria’s democratic process, alleging that individuals linked to the ruling party had played key roles in pursuing the case.

It also questioned the involvement of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice in the matter, describing his decision to join the case as a plaintiff as troubling.

The ADC claimed that the ruling formed part of what it called persistent efforts to weaken the opposition, particularly at a time when the party had concluded its primaries and was preparing to field candidates in the next general election.

Warning against any attempt to remove opposition parties through judicial means, the ADC said such actions could threaten political stability and deny Nigerians genuine electoral choices.

The party insisted that it would challenge the judgment through all available legal and constitutional channels and would mobilise democratic stakeholders in defence of its members, candidates and supporters.

The ADC also announced plans to petition the National Judicial Council over what it described as “judicial rascality” by the trial judge, alleging that his conduct had brought the judiciary into disrepute.

Reaffirming its commitment to the democratic process, the party called on its members and supporters to remain calm and vigilant, while expressing confidence that it would remain on the ballot for the 2027 elections.