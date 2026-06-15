The Kwara State Police Command has confirmed a deadly shooting incident in Ilorin that left four persons dead and two others injured in what investigators believe to be a cult-related attack. The incident occurred at about 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2026, at the Post Office area of Ilorin,…...

The Kwara State Police Command has confirmed a deadly shooting incident in Ilorin that left four persons dead and two others injured in what investigators believe to be a cult-related attack.

The incident occurred at about 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2026, at the Post Office area of Ilorin, where suspected armed hoodlums reportedly opened fire on patrons at a shanty bamboo bar along the railway before fleeing the scene.

According to a statement by the Police Spokesperson, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, on Monday, June 15, operatives responded swiftly to a distress call and evacuated the victims to the Police Clinic, where four were confirmed dead by medical personnel, while two others are currently receiving treatment for gunshot injuries.

Preliminary investigations by the Command indicate that the attack is linked to cult activities, with two suspects already arrested in connection with the incident.

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The Command said the arrested suspects are providing useful information to aid ongoing investigations and help identify other members of the gang believed to have participated in the attack.

According to the Police, tactical, intelligence and covert units have been deployed to track down other suspects involved, assuring that all those connected to the crime will be arrested and prosecuted.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ojo Adekimi, strongly condemned the attack, describing it as a “senseless act of violence and criminality” that poses a serious threat to public peace and safety.

The Command expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured victims a speedy recovery.

It also urged residents to remain calm and assist security agencies with credible information that could support ongoing investigations.