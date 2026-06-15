The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) have agreed to strengthen collaboration to curb the growing abuse, falsification and illegal use of diplomatic number plates across the country. The decision was reached during a meeting between the Ministry’s spokesperson, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, and FRSC officials…...

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) have agreed to strengthen collaboration to curb the growing abuse, falsification and illegal use of diplomatic number plates across the country.

The decision was reached during a meeting between the Ministry’s spokesperson, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, and FRSC officials at the Corps’ National Headquarters in Abuja, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ebienfa in a statement on Monday, June 15, stated that he visited the FRSC spokesperson and Corps Public Education Officer, Deputy Corps Commander Osondu Ohaeri, to congratulate him on his appointment.

He also held discussions with the Assistant Corps Marshal (Operations), Olusegun Ogungbemide, on measures to address emerging security concerns linked to fake diplomatic number plates and other official vehicle identification documents.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the meeting, the Ministry disclosed that it is currently campaigning against the unauthorized use of ambassadorial titles by individuals who also allegedly utilise fake diplomatic passports and diplomatic vehicle registrations.

FRSC officials, on their part, revealed that recent nationwide enforcement operations uncovered widespread abuse of diplomatic and government vehicle identification systems.

According to the Corps, about 1,000 vehicles were intercepted for using fake diplomatic plates, unauthorized government number plates, cloned registration documents and other fraudulently obtained vehicle identification materials.

The two agencies expressed concern that the misuse of diplomatic number plates poses a serious threat to national security and undermines Nigeria’s diplomatic credibility.

They noted that such practices could facilitate criminal activities, conceal identities and damage the country’s international reputation.

ADVERTISEMENT

To address the challenge, both institutions agreed to enhance information sharing, tighten verification processes for diplomatic vehicles and accreditation records, and develop stronger monitoring mechanisms for the issuance and use of diplomatic number plates.

They also resolved to explore the integration of diplomatic accreditation records with vehicle registration databases to enable real-time authentication of diplomatic vehicles and prevent unauthorized use of diplomatic privileges.

The Ministry commended the FRSC for its efforts in uncovering cases of abuse and reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with the Corps and other security agencies to protect the integrity of Nigeria’s diplomatic system.

Both organisations also agreed to intensify public sensitisation campaigns on the proper use of diplomatic number plates and the legal consequences of impersonation, forgery and related offences.

The Ministry stressed that diplomatic number plates remain the exclusive property of accredited diplomatic missions, international organisations and duly recognised diplomatic personnel, warning that diplomatic privileges and immunities must not be transferred, sold or used by unauthorised persons.

ADVERTISEMENT

It further urged members of the public to report suspected cases of misuse of diplomatic number plates or diplomatic identification documents to relevant law enforcement agencies.