The Tunisian Football Federation has fired manager Sabri Lamouchi on Monday after its team was thrashed 5-1 by Sweden in their FIFA World Cup opener on Sunday. According to The Athletic, on Monday, Lamouchi would become the first manager to be sacked after a single World Cup match. It was…...

The Tunisian Football Federation has fired manager Sabri Lamouchi on Monday after its team was thrashed 5-1 by Sweden in their FIFA World Cup opener on Sunday.

According to The Athletic, on Monday, Lamouchi would become the first manager to be sacked after a single World Cup match. It was a short-lived stint for Lamouchi, 54, as the coach spent just five games leading Tunisia in international play.

According to reports, Tunisia faces a tough task to get back into contention in Group F after Sunday’s opener, as Japan and the Netherlands played a 2-2 draw earlier in the day, meaning all three sides have a points advantage entering the second set of matches.

Tunisia, who are ranked No. 56 in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking and have yet to confirm the firing or name a potential replacement, will play their next match against Japan next Sunday and the Netherlands on June 25.

According to The Goal, the Carthage Eagles are expected to turn to a familiar face to steady the ship, with former manager Mondher Kebaier as the frontrunner to take over on an interim basis as the team prepares for a critical encounter against Japan.

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However, it has also been reported that former Sunderland and Tunisia star Wahbi Khazri is in the running to take the hot seat instead.