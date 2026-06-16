The Federal Government has intensified efforts to establish a nationwide digital addressing framework with the convening of a National Digital Alphanumeric Postcode System Workshop aimed at enhancing national security, emergency response and public service delivery. The workshop, organised by the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy in partnership…...

The Federal Government has intensified efforts to establish a nationwide digital addressing framework with the convening of a National Digital Alphanumeric Postcode System Workshop aimed at enhancing national security, emergency response and public service delivery.

The workshop, organised by the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy in partnership with the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), brought together stakeholders from security agencies, emergency response organisations, government institutions and development partners.

The event, themed “Operationalising the Nigerian Digital Postcode for National Security and Public Safety,” focused on strategies for integrating the Digital Postcode System into national operations and public sector services.

This was contained in a statement by the ministry on Tuesday, June 15.

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Representatives of the Office of the National Security Adviser, including the National Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Major-General Adamu Garba Laka, attended the workshop.

The initiative forms part of the implementation of the National Digital Addressing Policy and the Digital Postcode System approved by the Federal Executive Council as a component of Nigeria’s Digital Public Infrastructure.

According to the government, the system will assign every location in the country a unique and verifiable digital address, enabling more accurate location identification and improving service delivery, security operations, emergency response and economic activities.

Speaking at the workshop, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, described the Digital Postcode System as a critical component of Nigeria’s digital infrastructure.

Tijani said the initiative would improve coordination among government agencies, strengthen intelligence gathering, enhance law enforcement operations and support efficient public service delivery nationwide.

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He noted that while digital identity and financial systems have transformed interactions between citizens, businesses and government, Nigeria has lacked a reliable framework for accurately identifying locations.

According to him, the new system addresses that gap by providing every location with a unique, machine-readable and geographically referenced identity.

The minister added that the platform would support emergency response operations, logistics, e-commerce, national planning, public safety initiatives and government service delivery beyond its traditional postal functions.

He reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring full deployment of the system across public institutions as part of efforts to build an inclusive and globally competitive digital economy.

In her remarks, the Postmaster-General and Chief Executive Officer of NIPOST, Tola Odeyemi, said the workshop represented a major step towards developing a modern addressing system capable of supporting security, public safety and economic growth.

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Odeyemi observed that inconsistent and incomplete addressing systems had for years hampered emergency response, intelligence gathering, investigations and effective service delivery.

She explained that the Digital Alphanumeric Postcode System would provide a unified framework for location intelligence by assigning every location in Nigeria a unique Geographic Information System-enabled postcode that can be verified across institutions.

According to her, the platform has the potential to significantly improve the operations of security and law enforcement agencies by providing trusted location intelligence.

She, however, stressed that the success of the initiative would depend on broad adoption and effective implementation across relevant sectors.

Participants at the workshop examined how the system could be integrated into policing, intelligence gathering, border management, critical infrastructure protection, emergency response, financial crime investigations and public safety operations.

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Discussions also focused on data governance, interoperability standards and measures to ensure the secure and responsible use of location data across government systems.

At the end of the workshop, stakeholders pledged to accelerate implementation through stronger collaboration, technical integration and institutional adoption.

They also agreed on the need for clear implementation frameworks, designated technical focal points and coordinated efforts to establish the Digital Postcode System as Nigeria’s trusted national location platform.