Speaking during an appearance on The Morayo Show, Edun said he often invests deeply in relationships, only to find that his feelings and efforts are rarely returned in equal measure.

Reflecting on his experiences, the socialite said: “I have not really been lucky with love. People like us who have so much love to give to the world, we don’t really get it back in return. So, I have found it in different people and places, and I have realised that let me just love myself at this point.

“All my special attachments did not come out the way I would have loved it to. I have just realised that it is better I love myself.”

Edun maintained that he does not see himself as the problem, describing his personality as affectionate and open-hearted.

“I am the easiest person to love. I have so much love to give,” he said.

He further recounted a recent relationship that reinforced his frustrations, noting that his partners often made excuses rather than matching his level of commitment.

“Recently, I was in a relationship with someone and I realised that once I make effort, people give excuses. That is what is happening in my love life all the while. While I’m give clarity, they are giving me confusion. I will show commitment and they would not reciprocate. So, I realised that this is just a convenient to the person,” he added.