Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has declared that he has not endorsed, approved or promised any elective ticket to any aspirant for 2027.

He warned party members against rumours, assumptions and political falsehoods capable of creating divisions within the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Governor spoke while addressing leaders and members of the APC during the Ondo State APC stakeholders’ meeting held at The Dome, Akure, as party leaders reaffirmed unity and intensified mobilisation for the ongoing electronic membership registration exercise and President Bola Tinubu’s Re-election.

The Governor said all leaders of the party will participate in the process of picking candidates as the party will explore the consensus arrangement.

Governor Aiyedatiwa urged party members to remain firm and disciplined, stressing that it is now in their hands to protect what the party has built and warning against actions capable of emboldening factions within the party.

He emphasised unity, noting that most National Assembly members from the state were present at the meeting, while those absent had sent apologies due to national assignments.

He said APC remained the only viable party in the state and urged members to work together to build Ondo State.

In his remarks, the National Vice Chairman of the APC, Southwest, Dr Isaac Kekemeke, commended the level of urbanisation taking place in Akure, describing the changes as visible and impressive.

He thanked the governor for efforts at uniting all tendencies within the APC, particularly for always convening meetings that bring stakeholders together.

He praised the governor for publicly declaring forgiveness and affirming that he harboured no political enemies or adversaries. “We are one state under the governorship of Aiyedatiwa,” Kekemeke said.

Speaking earlier, the state chairman of the APC, Ade Adetimehin, described the APC as the most dominant political party in Nigeria, boasting that no state could rival Ondo State in terms of the calibre of political figures within the APC.

He urged members to remain united, warning that internal rivalry would weaken the party. “Our symbol is blue. The more united we are, the stronger we become. We must tolerate one another to get to where we are going,” he said.

Recalling previous elections, the APC chairman said the party had emerged first in percentage and is now positioned to double its last electoral performance, attributing this to the leadership of Governor Aiyedatiwa.