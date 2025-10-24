Nigeria Super Falcons have announced the starting lineup for the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifier match against the Benin Republic Amazons.
Ajibade leads the squad starting XI, while Chiamaka Nnadozie retains her place in goal as the team’s trusted hand.
Defender Osinachi Ohale, who is set to make her 80th international appearance, takes charge of the defence, bringing her experience and leadership to the squad.
Exciting youngster Taiwo Afolabi earns her first-ever start for the Super Falcons, marking her official debut in national colours.
At the other end, Esther Okoronkwo will spearhead the attack as Nigeria looks to secure a strong first-leg result away from home.
The encounter promises to be a crucial step in Nigeria’s quest for qualification to the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.
Nigeria Starting XI
Nnadozie, Alozie, Ohalel, Plumptre, Okoronkwo, Afolabi, Abiodun, Demehin, Ajibade, Ihezuo, Ijamilusi
Subs: Mgbechi, Usani, Oladipo, Iliviedi, Oshoala, Omewa, Ucheibe
Benin Republic Starting XI
Ogoun, Hessanon, Sadikou, Vidinhouede, Thetchri, Gnanmi, Abamon, Ebi, Gandonou, Moumouni, Ekpon