French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that a minute’s silence will be observed before France’s 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final against Spain in honour of the victims of the 2016 Nice terror attack. In a post on his official X account on Monday, Macron said the tribute would mark the…...

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that a minute’s silence will be observed before France’s 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final against Spain in honour of the victims of the 2016 Nice terror attack.

In a post on his official X account on Monday, Macron said the tribute would mark the 10th anniversary of the July 14, 2016 attack, which claimed the lives of 86 people and injured hundreds during Bastille Day celebrations.

The post reads, “Before the France-Spain match, a minute of silence will be observed in homage to the victims of the Nice attack, ten years after July 14, 2016.

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“Thank you to the President of FIFA for responding to the request of France and all mobilized French people.

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We will never forget.”

France will face Spain on Tuesday in the World Cup semi-finals, with Les Bleus aiming to reach their third consecutive FIFA World Cup final. The winners will book a place in the final as Didier Deschamps’ side continues its quest for another world title.