Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has revealed that he plans to return to school and earn a university degree after retiring from football, describing education as one of his biggest personal ambitions. The Galatasaray forward disclosed this during an interview with Instablog TV, where he reflected on life beyond football…...

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has revealed that he plans to return to school and earn a university degree after retiring from football, describing education as one of his biggest personal ambitions.

The Galatasaray forward disclosed this during an interview with Instablog TV, where he reflected on life beyond football and the value of education.

“As an adult, not everything I learned in school. There are some kinds of life lessons you encounter through life’s journey,” Osimhen said.

The 27-year-old noted that a football career is relatively short, making it important for players to prepare for life after retirement.

“For me, it would be an amazing thing to also try to get a degree, which I’m still considering because football, you won’t play for so long, probably 20, 25 years, and then you’re done,” he said.

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Osimhen added that although he has other opportunities to rely on after hanging up his boots, obtaining a university degree would be a personal accomplishment and a way to inspire younger people.

“In as much as I have a lot of things to fall back to when I’m done, I think it’s still important for me to set an example, to set a standard for the younger generation,” he said.

The former African Footballer of the Year also encouraged young people who had to suspend their education because of financial or personal difficulties, stressing that it is never too late to return to school.

“Even though you dropped out due to some kind of challenges you have, it’s something you can always go back to. School is always there,” he said.