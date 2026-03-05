The Confederation of African Football has officially postponed the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, shifting the tournament from its original March kickoff to a new July-August window. The continental football governing body confirmed the decision in a statement published on...

The Confederation of African Football has officially postponed the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, shifting the tournament from its original March kickoff to a new July-August window.

The continental football governing body confirmed the decision in a statement published on its official website on Thursday, ending weeks of uncertainty surrounding the tournament.

According to the statement, CAF disclosed that the competition will now run from July 25 to August 16, following consultations with FIFA and other key stakeholders involved in organising the event.

CAF explained that the change in dates was necessary to ensure the success of the continent’s flagship women’s football competition.

The statement reads, “In October 2024, the Confédération Africaine de Football (“CAF”) granted the hosting rights for the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (“WAFCON”) 2026 to Morocco, and this tournament was scheduled for 17 March to 3 April 2026.

“After discussions between CAF and its partners, FIFA and other stakeholders, CAF decided to reschedule the dates of the TotalEnergies CAF WAFCON 2026, to 25 July – 16 August 2026; to ensure the success of this important women’s competition, in the light of certain unforeseen circumstances.”

The continental football governing body reaffirmed that preparations for the TotalEnergies CAF WAFCON 2026 are underway, saying “all the parties are confident that it will be very successful.”