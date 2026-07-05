The Nigerian Navy says it has uncovered a concealed illegal fuel storage depot containing about 11,800 litres of suspected illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) in Rivers State. The Navy disclosed this in a statement posted on its official X page on Sunday, saying the discovery was made during Operation…...

The Nigerian Navy says it has uncovered a concealed illegal fuel storage depot containing about 11,800 litres of suspected illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) in Rivers State.

The Navy disclosed this in a statement posted on its official X page on Sunday, saying the discovery was made during Operation DELTA SENTINEL, its ongoing campaign against crude oil theft and illegal oil bunkering in the Niger Delta.

According to the statement, personnel of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) PATHFINDER discovered the hidden facility, while the Base Anti-Crude Oil Theft Team confirmed the presence of 125 sacks containing suspected illegally refined AGO.

The Navy said the depot was believed to have served as a storage point for illegally refined petroleum products awaiting distribution, describing it as part of the logistics network used by oil theft syndicates.

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It added that the recovered products were handled in line with established anti-crude oil theft procedures, preventing them from entering the market.

The Navy said the operation reflects its sustained commitment to combating crude oil theft, illegal refining and oil bunkering across the Niger Delta.