Nigeria’s senior men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, sealed qualification for the second round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup African Qualifiers after a dominant 106-62 victory over Rwanda on Sunday. The convincing win completed a perfect three-game qualifying window for Nigeria, following earlier victories over Tunisia and Guinea, as the team…...

Nigeria’s senior men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, sealed qualification for the second round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup African Qualifiers after a dominant 106-62 victory over Rwanda on Sunday.

The convincing win completed a perfect three-game qualifying window for Nigeria, following earlier victories over Tunisia and Guinea, as the team continued its impressive resurgence under head coach David Fizdale.

Point guard Uche (U.C.) Iroegbu led the way with an outstanding all-round display, recording 17 points and seven assists. Caleb Agada, Ikechukwu Mekowulu and Stan Okoye each added 13 points as D’Tigers overwhelmed Rwanda with an impressive display at both ends of the court.

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Nigeria established control from the opening quarter and maintained their dominance throughout the contest, producing one of their most complete performances in recent years.

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The victory capped a remarkable turnaround for D’Tigers, who entered the qualifying window needing strong results to revive their hopes of reaching the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Nigeria began the campaign with a hard-fought 84-81 victory over Tunisia, with Chimezie Metu and Ike Iroegbu scoring 17 points each, Wes Iwundu contributing 14 points and Uche Iroegbu adding 13.

They followed it up with a thrilling 80-79 comeback win against Guinea. Caleb Agada starred with 22 points, while Uche Iroegbu contributed 14 and Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu added 10 as Nigeria rallied from behind to secure victory.

The comprehensive win over Rwanda completed a clean sweep of the qualifying window, highlighting the team’s improved chemistry, resilience and consistency across all three matches.

Fizdale’s side combined experienced campaigners with emerging talents to deliver disciplined performances in attack and defence throughout the tournament.

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The three consecutive victories have significantly boosted Nigeria’s chances of qualifying for the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup while restoring confidence after earlier setbacks in the qualification campaign.

With the opening phase successfully completed, D’Tigers will now focus on the second round of the African qualifiers as they continue their quest for a place at the World Cup.