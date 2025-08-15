Nigeria’s senior men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, maintained their unbeaten start to the 2025 FIBA AfroBasket Championship in Angola with a commanding 87–66 victory over defending champions, Tunisia in their second group stage encounter....

Nigeria’s senior men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, maintained their unbeaten start to the 2025 FIBA AfroBasket Championship in Angola with a commanding 87–66 victory over defending champions, Tunisia in their second group stage encounter.

The Nigerians came out firing from tip-off, producing a high-energy first quarter that left their North African opponents chasing shadows.

A flurry of fast breaks, accurate perimeter shooting, and tight defensive work saw D’Tigers take a 29–16 lead after 10 minutes of action.

In the second quarter, the boys in green and white continued to dictate the tempo, at one point opening up a 20-point gap. Tunisia responded with a brief scoring run towards the end of the half, but Nigeria still held a solid 48–33 advantage going into the break.

The star of the show at halftime was Josh Okogie, who had already dropped 19 points, displaying the poise and skill that have made him an NBA star.

The third quarter proved decisive as D’Tigers outscored Tunisia 20–14, widening the gap to 68–47. Okogie, in unstoppable form, dazzled with his guard and shooting skills, taking his tally to 27 points before the start of the final quarter.

Although the last quarter ended evenly at 19–19, Nigeria’s dominance in the earlier stages ensured there was no way back for Tunisia.

Okogie capped off his stellar performance with 33 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists, receiving loud acclaim from the fans in Luanda for his leadership and offensive masterclass.

This result marks back-to-back victories for D’Tigers, keeping them firmly in contention for the knockout stages and signaling their intent to challenge for the championship crown.

The team will now turn their focus to their next group game against Cameroon, where they will look to maintain their winning momentum on Sunday.