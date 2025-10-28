Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has revealed that the United States government has revoked his visa, effectively preventing him from traveling to the country. Soyinka made the disclosure on Tuesday during a press briefing at Kongi’s Harvest Gallery, Freedom Park, Lagos Island, where he tol...

Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has revealed that the United States government has revoked his visa, effectively preventing him from traveling to the country.

Soyinka made the disclosure on Tuesday during a press briefing at Kongi’s Harvest Gallery, Freedom Park, Lagos Island, where he told journalists he was unaware of any reason for the U.S. decision.

“It is necessary for me to hold this conference so that people in the United States who are expecting me for this event or that event do not waste their time,” Soyinka said.

“I have no visa; I am banned, obviously, from the United States. And if you want to see me, you know where to find me.”

According to the playwright, the U.S. Consulate in Lagos formally informed him of the visa revocation in a letter dated October 23, 2025.

A portion of the document, which he displayed to journalists, read: “This letter serves as official notification by the United States Consulate General in Lagos that the nonimmigrant visa listed below has been revoked pursuant to the authority contained in U.S. Department of State regulations.”

The letter was issued by the Consulate’s NIV Section.

Soyinka expressed surprise and confusion over the development, insisting he has never violated any law that could justify such an action.

“I’m still looking into my past history… I don’t have any past criminal record or even a felony or misdemeanour to qualify for the revocation,” he said.

“I’ve started looking back—have I ever misbehaved toward the United States of America? Do I have a history? Have I been convicted? Have I gone against the law anywhere?”

The reason for the visa withdrawal remains unclear, though Soyinka’s comments suggest it came without warning or explanation. His revoked document was a B1/B2 non-immigrant visa, typically issued for temporary business or tourism purposes.

In an earlier interview with PM News on September 10, 2025, Soyinka had mentioned that he declined an invitation from the U.S. Consulate for a visa re-interview scheduled for the following day, September 11. The Consulate had recently asked several Nigerians with valid B1/B2 visas to appear for what it described as a “visa interview.”

“I would like to begin by stressing the fact that, for me, this is not a personal issue. I have no idea how you got to know. By the way, I also received the letter, which at first I thought was fake,” Soyinka had told PM News.

“I thought it came from scammers who prey on those eager to get visas elsewhere, promising to deliver them for a certain amount. I thought they had simply picked my name among others, knowing there was a list of invitees.”

He recounted that he initially dismissed the notice as fraudulent. “So, at first, I thought it was advance-fee fraud because I had never received that kind of letter from that or any other embassy. I even thought that maybe AI had been generating generic letters. It was very strange,” he said.

Soyinka added that he later confirmed the authenticity of the letter and reflected on his past dealings with American diplomatic officials.

“So, by the time I came to terms with the fact that the letter was genuine, my mind went to my relationship with individual ambassadors, Consuls General, and Cultural Attachés. As you know, it has always been a courteous relationship,” he stated.

While the U.S. authorities have yet to comment publicly on the matter, Soyinka maintained that he remains uncertain about what prompted the visa revocation.