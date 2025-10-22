The United Kingdom Home Office has announced the government decision to reduce post-study visa for international students to 18 months. This was disclosed in a statement shared on its official X handle on October 15. According to the statement, the UK decision to reduce the visa to 18 months is aime...

The United Kingdom Home Office has announced the government decision to reduce post-study visa for international students to 18 months.

This was disclosed in a statement shared on its official X handle on October 15.

According to the statement, the UK decision to reduce the visa to 18 months is aimed at compelling international students who wish to stay after completion of their respective courses to contribute meaningfully to the economy.

The statement reads, “Many students who come to the UK do not transition into graduate-level employment.

“The UK needs students to contribute meaningfully to the UK economy.

“That’s why, from 2027, eligible students will have 18 months after course completion to secure graduate-level employment.”

However in statement seen by TVC on the official website of the UK government on Wednesday, the parliament came to a resolution that rather than flush out it’s immigration policy, it aims to control the misuse of its immigration policy, make immigration beneficial to the economy, and attract global talents.

The statement reads, “Laid in changes before Parliament this week, the measures form part of the government’s flagship immigration white paper and Plan for Change to deliver on the priorities of working people for tighter control of who comes to this country while continuing to attract top global talent.

“The time for international students to find a graduate-level job after completing their studies will also be cut to 18 months from the current two years.

“The immigration skills charge ( ISC ), which is paid by employers sponsoring skilled foreign workers and reinvested in training the domestic workforce, is being raised by 32%.

“The ISC increase is the first since 2017 and will be used to boost investment in British workers and reduce reliance on overseas recruitment. The Parliamentary process to increase the charge will begin later this week.

It added, “To ensure graduates contribute effectively to the economy, the maximum post-study stay will be reduced to 18 months from the current 2 years for most from 1 January 2027. It comes after data clearly showed that many holders had not transitioned into graduate-level employment as intended.

“Finance requirements for student visas will also be increased for the 2025 to 2026 academic year, meaning foreign students will have to demonstrate they have sufficient funds to support themselves.”

“The government aims to double the number of highly skilled people coming to the UK on our high skilled routes, including the best researchers, designers, and creatives working in film and TV to ensure continued competitiveness in growth sectors. Further changes, including to the Global Talent route, will be made in 2026.

“The immigration white paper forms part of the Plan for Change to reform our immigration system, with further measures on asylum and border security to be announced later this autumn.

“In further changes, effective from 3pm today, all nationals of Botswana will now be required to obtain a visa before travelling to the UK, including for short visits.

“This decision comes in response to a high number of Botswana nationals arriving since 2022 as visitors and subsequently claiming asylum, which is a misuse of the UK’s immigration system,” the statement concluded.

As seen by TVC on the UK website, “a series of changes to position the UK as a global leader in attracting highly skilled talent, outlined in the immigration white paper, and aligned with the UK’s industrial strategy, are also being made. ”

Changes include: