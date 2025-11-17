The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Barr. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, has reaffirmed the FCT Administration’s resolve to deepen economic cooperation between Abuja and Turkey, with particular focus on strengthening ties with Istanbul. Wike made the pledge on Monday, November 17, 2025, while hosti...

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Barr. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, has reaffirmed the FCT Administration’s resolve to deepen economic cooperation between Abuja and Turkey, with particular focus on strengthening ties with Istanbul.

Wike made the pledge on Monday, November 17, 2025, while hosting the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mehemet Poroy, during a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja.

He noted the longstanding cordial ties between Nigeria and Turkey and acknowledged the growing number of Turkish nationals operating businesses across the FCT.

According to him, the Administration remains committed to ensuring a “free environment where your citizens will carry out their businesses without molestation,” adding that Abuja is eager to explore “ways in which FCT can cooperate and benefit in terms of economic ties with the city of Istanbul or any other city you think can have very good economic ties with us.”

The Minister encouraged the envoy to present any specific areas where support or collaboration may be needed, saying, “If there are things in particular you believe will be of assistance from the administration, do not hesitate to approach us. We will be able to help.”

READ ALSO: Wike, Saraki, Shettima Meet at ex-Gov Fayose’s 65th Birthday in Lagos

Wike also commended the Turkish Embassy for accelerating visa processing for Nigerians and Abuja residents, a move he said has eased travel for businesspeople and enhanced trade opportunities between the two countries.

In his remarks, Ambassador Poroy stressed that economic cooperation remains a central pillar of Nigeria–Turkey relations and pointed to the significant potential for expanding bilateral trade.

He said simplifying visa procedures for Nigerian entrepreneurs was an essential step toward improving people-to-people and business-to-business engagements.

The Ambassador further thanked the Minister and FCT institutions for the quality services they continue to deliver to the diplomatic community and residents of the nation’s capital.