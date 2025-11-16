Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; and Vice President Kashim Shettima were among the high-profile guests who gathered in Lagos on Saturday to celebrate the 65th birthday of former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose. Fayose marked the milesto...

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; and Vice President Kashim Shettima were among the high-profile guests who gathered in Lagos on Saturday to celebrate the 65th birthday of former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose.

Fayose marked the milestone with family, friends, and a host of dignitaries at a private event in Lagos.

In a message shared on his Facebook page, Saraki described it as a “pleasure to join His Excellency, Ayo Fayose, along with his family, friends, political associates, and other dignitaries in Lagos today to celebrate his 65th birthday.”

The celebration coincided with the National Elective Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), taking place simultaneously in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Tensions within the PDP have escalated in recent days.

Wike’s faction sought to halt the convention through court orders, while the group led by Acting National Chairman Umar Damagum pressed ahead with the exercise.