The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), during its National Convention held in Ibadan, Oyo State, have taken a decisive action, expelling major stakeholders in the party, including FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, Former Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose, among others, for anti-party activities.

In a statement shared on its official X handle page on Saturday, the party disclosed that the decision was made to restore unity, discipline and focus ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The statement reads, “@OfficialPDPNig National Convention Takes Decisive Action – Expels Nyesom Wike, Samuel Anyanwu, Kamaldeen Ajibade, Ayo Fayose, Austin Nwachukwu, and Others for Anti-Party Activities.”

It added, “In a landmark move to restore unity, discipline, and focus ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at its ongoing 2025 National Convention in Ibadan, Oyo State, has expelled high-profile members Nyesom Wike, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN), former Governor Ayo Fayose, Hon. Austin Nwachukwu, and several others.

“The decision, which was promptly ratified by an overwhelming majority of delegates, underscores the party’s commitment to eradicating internal divisions and anti-party conduct that have plagued its progress,” the statement concluded.

