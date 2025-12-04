Victor Fajemirokun, the lover and suspect in the killing of the late officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lasisi Funmilayo, and her daughter, Sewa, during a criminal parade, has explained why he lured the deceased to their death in the hands in Osun State. The 40-year-old suspect, Fajemi...

Victor Fajemirokun, the lover and suspect in the killing of the late officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lasisi Funmilayo, and her daughter, Sewa, during a criminal parade, has explained why he lured the deceased to their death in the hands in Osun State.

The 40-year-old suspect, Fajemirokun, was paraded alongside two herbalist accomplices, Gboyega Daramola and Sunday James, at the headquarters of the Osun State Police Command in Osogbo on Wednesday.

The Osogbo-based businessman disclosed that he lured the deceased from Ogun to Ijebu-Jesa in Osun State, having been told by a Muslim cleric that the late FRSC official Funmilayo had “used his glory”.

TVC previously reported that Fajemirokun, who had escaped to Ghana after the crime, was arrested by the Nigeria Police Force through the Interpol National Central Bureau, in a synergy operation with the Ghana Police Service.

Responding to questions from journalists, Fajemirokun said he was told by a cleric that, as long as Funmilayo was alive, he would not be successful.

Fajemirokun, who said he told his wife in Osogbo that he was going for prayer in Ikoyi, Osun State, admitted inviting Funmilayo from Ogun to Osun because he needed to perform some spiritual cleansing to free himself from the spiritual grip of the deceased.

Fajemirokun said, “I met one Gboyega Daramola on TikTok. The agreement between Funmilayo and me was to go and meet him for spiritual cleansing. So when this man (Gboyega) did a spiritual consultation for me, he said Fumilayo was the one causing misfortune for me. So, he asked me to come with her.

“I went there with Funmilayo to his place at Ijebu-Ijesa. The man told Funmilayo that she had to do some rituals and instructed three men to take her to the bush to perform the rituals. It was in the bush that we killed her. The daughter went to the bush with us.

“After killing them, I ran to a mountain in Ikoyi. It was from there that I went to Ibadan. It was as if I was hypnotised. I never really wanted to do that. So, when we got there, I knew that they were going to kill her. I never knew they harvested their organs. I only heard that on the news, and that was when I decided to come back home.”

Stating the role he played in the incident, one of the two herbalists arrested in connection with the crime, James, said he met the two deceased on November 2, in the house of his boss, Daramola.

“I went to my boss’s house, where I met Victor, a woman, and a young girl. My boss (Daramola) told me that Victor had gone to an alfa before, where he was told that his woman friend had used his glory. So, he was there for them to kill his wife and his child.

“So, my boss ordered me to kill them and threatened me. We took them to a bush where we used a knife to slit their throats. After that, we cut the woman into pieces,” James said.

Daramola, who allegedly gave the order for the killing, however, told journalists that it was Fajemirokun who instructed them to kill the deceased, but denied being present when the crime was perpetrated.

Stating the facts of the case, Osun Police Command CP, Gotan, said Fajemirokun was reported missing on November 2 in Ikoyi, where he had gone to a mountain for prayers.

Subsequently, through intelligence-led investigation and painstaking analysis, on the 16th November, 2025, one Gboyega Daramola ‘m’ a.k.a. ‘Aberefa’ was arrested and confirmed.

TVC previously reported that a personnel from the Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC), Abeokuta Unit, SRC Lasisi Funmilayo Oluwamayokun, and his daughter, Sewa Lasisi, had been missing without any trace.

The 38–year–old Lasisi and daughter got missing since Sunday, November 2, 2025 and have not been found since.