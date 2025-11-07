A personnel from the Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC), Abeokuta Unit, SRC Lasisi Funmilayo Oluwamayokun, and daughter, Sewa Lasisi, having been missing without any trace. The 38–year–old Lasisi and daughter got missing since Sunday, November 2, 2025 and have not been found sine . The mother and d...

The mother and daughter were said to left their residence at Obasanjo Hilltop Estate, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta and have not returned home since then with efforts to reach them on phone have proved unsuccessful. The Police spokesperson, Ogun State Police Command, CSP Omolola Odutola, who confirmed this in a statement on Friday.

She confirmed that the incident was reported at Kemta Divisional Police Headquarters on Tuesday, on November 5, 2025, by an FRSC Officer in company of the victims’ family members.

CSP Odutola stated that the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, had ordered a thorough investigation to ascertain their whereabouts and ensure their safe return.

She also appealed to the public with any useful information that could assist in locating the missing persons to contact the nearest police station or call the Ogun State Police Command’s emergency numbers: 0800 000 9111, 0915 957 8888, or +234 803 860 9898.