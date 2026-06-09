Presidential spokesman Sunday Dare has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to deepening security cooperation between Nigeria and the United States as part of efforts to combat terrorism, insurgency and other violent crimes threatening national stability. Dare made the remarks during an X Space discussion featuring the spokesman of Defence Headquarters,…...

Presidential spokesman Sunday Dare has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to deepening security cooperation between Nigeria and the United States as part of efforts to combat terrorism, insurgency and other violent crimes threatening national stability.

Dare made the remarks during an X Space discussion featuring the spokesman of Defence Headquarters, Major General Samuel Uba, and the Director of Public Affairs at the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), Rebecca Heyse.

According to a statement, Dare said intelligence sharing, security collaboration and joint counter-terrorism operations between both countries remain critical to dismantling insurgent groups and criminal networks operating within the region.

He noted that the administration of President Bola Tinubu remains focused on restoring peace across the country, protecting lives and property, and safeguarding Nigeria’s territorial integrity against internal and external threats.

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The presidential spokesman said the growing partnership between Nigeria and the United States reflects a shared determination to tackle security challenges through coordinated action, capacity building and intelligence-driven operations.

Dare also raised concerns over the increasing spread of misinformation and fake news on digital platforms, warning that false narratives could undermine national security and public confidence.

He cautioned that unverified information has the potential to fuel social tensions, incite unrest and create unnecessary panic among citizens.

“The deliberate spread of false information can create unnecessary panic, provoke disorder, and threaten national cohesion. Nigerians must remain vigilant and avoid becoming tools in the dissemination of content capable of destabilizing the country,” he said.

He urged citizens, media organisations and social media users to verify information before sharing it, stressing that responsible communication is essential for maintaining peace, unity and confidence in democratic institutions.

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Dare further emphasized that national security should not be viewed as the sole responsibility of government agencies, adding that the media, civil society groups and citizens all have critical roles to play in protecting the country.

The statement noted that observers have described the strengthening relationship between Nigeria and the United States on security matters as a positive development capable of enhancing regional stability and boosting the fight against terrorism across West Africa.

It added that stakeholders have also commended the leadership of President Bola Tinubu and Donald Trump for fostering closer ties between both countries in pursuit of peace, security and the defeat of terrorist and insurgent groups operating within the region.