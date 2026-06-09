The Executive Chairman of Lekki Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Rasaki Bamidele Kasali, has announced plans to deploy security personnel to public schools within the council area as part of efforts to strengthen the safety of pupils, students, teachers and educational facilities. Kasali, according to a post on his X…...

The Executive Chairman of Lekki Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Rasaki Bamidele Kasali, has announced plans to deploy security personnel to public schools within the council area as part of efforts to strengthen the safety of pupils, students, teachers and educational facilities.

Kasali, according to a post on his X handle, disclosed this after a meeting with members of various grassroots security outfits, including Forest Guards, Olokun Boys, Vigilante Groups, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and Neighbourhood Watch teams.

According to the council chairman, the meeting focused on strategies to improve security across communities in Lekki LCDA and enhance the operational effectiveness of local security operatives.

He described the groups as critical partners in safeguarding lives and property, noting that their familiarity with local communities and terrain makes them valuable in the fight against crime.

“As grassroots security operatives who understand our terrain and people, they remain critical partners in our efforts to protect lives and property within Lekki LCDA,” he said.

Kasali stated that discussions during the meeting centred on the operational needs and welfare of the security personnel, as well as measures to strengthen their capacity to respond to security challenges.

He further revealed that the council would provide additional security presence in public schools to improve safety and protect educational infrastructure.

“I also announced plans to deploy security personnel to public schools across Lekki LCDA to provide additional security for our pupils, students, teachers, and school facilities,” he said.

The chairman reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ensuring a safer environment for residents, stressing the importance of collaboration between local authorities and community-based security groups.