The Lagos Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps has confirmed the multiple road crash incident on the Kara bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Thursday. This was disclosed in a statement signed by SRC Oluwadamilola Jayeola, the Command Sector Public Education Officer, made availabl...

The Lagos Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps has confirmed the multiple road crash incident on the Kara bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Thursday.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by SRC Oluwadamilola Jayeola, the Command Sector Public Education Officer, made available to TVC on Thursday.

According to the statement, the vehicle crashes incident occurred at different times on the Kara bridge as the command provided the full details of the incident.

The statement reads, “The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), RS2.1 Lagos Sector Command has confirmed series of road traffic crashes on Kara Bridge, along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, between 29th and 30th October 2025.”

It added, “The incidents, which involved multiple vehicles at different times which resulted in loss of lives, injuries, and significant traffic disruption.

“According to FRSC Lagos Sector Public Education Officer, SRC Oluwadamilola Jayeola, operatives responded promptly to all the crashes within minutes, ensuring quick rescue operations, removal of obstructions, and restoration of traffic flow.”

FRSC gave detailed account of the crashes as recorded follows:

First Crash at about 2000HRS on Thursday October 29 2025

•Vehicles Involved: Two DAF trucks (Reg Nos. GGE 24 YJ & SBG 192 XB, both white)

•Persons Involved: 7 (All male)

•Injuries/Deaths: Nil

•Probable Cause: Speed Violation (SPV) and Loss of Control (LOC)

•Action Taken: No injury recorded, and obstruction promptly cleared by FRSC personnel in conjunction with Ojodu Abiodun Police Division.

Second Crash – Fatal happened at about 2140HRS on Thursday October 29 2025

•Vehicles Involved: Two unidentified DAF trucks

•Persons Involved: 6 (All male)

•Injured: 2

•Killed: 4

•Probable Cause: Speed Violation and Loss of Control

•Action Taken: Injured victims were evacuated, one taken to AZ Hospital, Magboro, and the other to the Lagos State Accident & Emergency Centre, Ojota.

Joint rescue operations were carried out by FRSC, the Nigeria Police, and the Lagos State Fire Service.

Third Crash – Fatal happened at about 2215HRS on Thursday October 29 2025

•Vehicle Involved: A lone yellow truck (details yet to be confirmed)

•Persons Involved: 3 (All male)

•Killed: 1

•Probable Cause: Reckless Overtaking (ROB) and Loss of Control

•Action Taken: The deceased was conveyed to a mortuary by an ambulance from the Lagos State Ministry of Health.

Fourth Crash – Fatal happened at about 0520HRS on Friday October 30 2025

•Vehicles Involved: A tow truck (blue) and another truck (still submerged in the Isheri River at the time of report)

•Persons Involved: 5 (All male or more)

•Injured: 2

•Killed: 1 (or more, pending retrieval operations)

•Probable Cause: Reckless Overtaking and Loss of Control

•Action Taken: Recovery operations are ongoing as FRSC, the Nigeria Police, and Lagos State emergency services work to remove the submerged truck and clear the scene for normal traffic flow.

Conclusively, the command stated that the crashes, which happened within a short timeframe around Kara Bridge underscore the dangers of speeding, loss of control, and poor night driving discipline along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway.

The Sector Commander, Corps Commander Kehinde Hamzat therefore appeals to all motorists, especially truck drivers and fleet operators, to:

•Obey all road traffic regulations,

•Avoid overspeeding, distractions while driving and night journeys,

•Ensure vehicles are roadworthy and properly maintained,

•Always drive within speed limits and stay alert behind the wheel.