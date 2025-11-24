The Nigeria Police Force, through the Interpol National Central Bureau, in a synergy operation with the Ghana Police Service, has secured the full custody of Victor Benjamin Fejemirokun, the wanted fugitive suspect in the abduction and murder of a Federal Road Safety Corps officer and her young daug...

The Nigeria Police Force, through the Interpol National Central Bureau, in a synergy operation with the Ghana Police Service, has secured the full custody of Victor Benjamin Fejemirokun, the wanted fugitive suspect in the abduction and murder of a Federal Road Safety Corps officer and her young daughter in Osun State.

In a Monday statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Ghana Police Force, acting on credible intelligence that the suspect was hiding within their jurisdiction, effected the arrest and immediately notified the Nigeria Police Force.

The statement reads, “The Nigeria Police Force, through the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) Abuja, has taken full custody of fugitive suspect Victor Benjamin Fejemirokun. The suspect was handed over by the Ghana Police Service today in Accra, Ghana, following a coordinated multi-agency operation. Fejemirokun had fled Nigeria after the abduction and suspected murder of an FRSC officer and her young daughter in Osun State.”

It added, “The Ghana Police Service, acting on credible intelligence that the suspect was hiding within their jurisdiction, effected his arrest and immediately notified the Nigeria Police Force. Acting on this notification, Interpol NCB Abuja swiftly proceeded to Accra, where the handover was finalised.”

According to the statement, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, while commiserating with the family of the bereaved, assured that the investigation would be thorough and brought to a logical conclusion.

Egbetokun further stated that upon completion of investigation, the suspect would be arraigned in court accordingly.

He also commended the Ghana Police Service for their professionalism and cooperation.

TVC previously reported that a personnel from the Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC), Abeokuta Unit, SRC Lasisi Funmilayo Oluwamayokun, and daughter, Sewa Lasisi, having been missing without any trace.

The 38–year–old Lasisi and daughter got missing since Sunday, November 2, 2025 and have not been found sine .