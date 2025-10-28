Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has revealed that the United States government has revoked his visa, effectively preventing him from traveling to the country. Soyinka made the disclosure on Tuesday during a press briefing at Kongi’s Harvest Gallery, Freedom Park, Lagos Island, where he tol...

Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has revealed that the United States government has revoked his visa, effectively preventing him from traveling to the country.

Soyinka made the disclosure on Tuesday during a press briefing at Kongi’s Harvest Gallery, Freedom Park, Lagos Island, where he told journalists he was unaware of any reason for the U.S. decision.

“It is necessary for me to hold this conference so that people in the United States who are expecting me for this event or that event do not waste their time,” Soyinka said.

“I have no visa; I am banned, obviously, from the United States. And if you want to see me, you know where to find me.”

According to the playwright, the U.S. Consulate in Lagos formally informed him of the visa revocation in a letter dated October 23, 2025.

A portion of the document, which he displayed to journalists, read: “This letter serves as official notification by the United States Consulate General in Lagos that the nonimmigrant visa listed below has been revoked pursuant to the authority contained in U.S. Department of State regulations.”

READ ALSO: Wole Soyinka Expresses Shock Over US Visa Revocation

The letter was issued by the Consulate’s NIV Section.

Soyinka expressed surprise and confusion over the development, insisting he has never violated any law that could justify such an action.

“I’m still looking into my past history… I don’t have any past criminal record or even a felony or misdemeanour to qualify for the revocation,” he said.

“I’ve started looking back—have I ever misbehaved toward the United States of America? Do I have a history? Have I been convicted? Have I gone against the law anywhere?”

The reason for the visa withdrawal remains unclear, though Soyinka’s comments suggest it came without warning or explanation.

His revoked document was a B1/B2 non-immigrant visa, typically issued for temporary business or tourism purposes.