Two residents of Akure, the Ondo State capital, a mother and her daughter, have been killed by suspected gunmen in a violent attack that has thrown the community into panic. The incident reportedly occurred at Igushin via Ala, heightening fears among residents. Confirming the development, the spokesperson of the Ondo…...

Two residents of Akure, the Ondo State capital, a mother and her daughter, have been killed by suspected gunmen in a violent attack that has thrown the community into panic.

The incident reportedly occurred at Igushin via Ala, heightening fears among residents.

Confirming the development, the spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Command, Abayomi Jimoh, condemned the attack, describing it as heinous and tragic.

He revealed that while the assailants killed two victims, police operatives were able to rescue two others from suspected kidnappers during a swift, coordinated operation.

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“The Ondo State Police Command strongly condemns the violent incident at Igushin via Ala, Akure, which led to the loss of two innocent lives,” Jimoh said.

“While two victims were successfully rescued, the Command expresses deep sorrow over the unfortunate deaths.”

Jimoh assured residents that security has been reinforced in the area, adding that efforts are ongoing to apprehend those responsible.

“The Command has put in place adequate security measures to safeguard lives and property. We assure the public that the perpetrators will be brought to justice,” he added.

He also urged residents to remain vigilant and support security agencies with timely and credible information.