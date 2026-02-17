Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have intercepted N37 million suspected to be linked to terrorist financing during a security operation in Borno State. The cash, alongside several mobile phones, was recovered at the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Chabbal checkpoint by soldiers attached to the North-East ...

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have intercepted N37 million suspected to be linked to terrorist financing during a security operation in Borno State.

The cash, alongside several mobile phones, was recovered at the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Chabbal checkpoint by soldiers attached to the North-East Joint Task Force.

In a statement issued Monday, the task force’s Media Information Officer, Captain Sani Uba, said the interception followed the stop-and-search of a vehicle conveying five occupants — three men and two women.

According to him, troops uncovered about N37 million concealed in bags inside the vehicle. Multiple mobile phones believed to be connected to terrorist coordination and funding networks were also recovered.

Uba described the seizure as part of ongoing military efforts to cripple the financial structures sustaining insurgency in the North-East.

Night Ambush Disrupts ISWAP Movement

In a related operation, troops of Sector 1, working in collaboration with vigilante forces, carried out a night ambush along a known crossing route allegedly used by Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) elements moving from Cameroon into Nigeria.

The insurgents reportedly retreated after encountering superior firepower, abandoning logistics supplies believed to have been intended for operational use.

Uba said the coordinated actions were designed to disrupt both the physical movement and financial lifelines of terrorist groups operating within the region.

He added that the military high command has commended the troops for their vigilance and professionalism, reaffirming that Operation Hadin Kai remains committed to restoring peace and stability across the North-East.