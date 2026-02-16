Troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), have rescued one injured cattle herder and successfully arrested one suspect linked to rustling activities within the Umenger/Ukpiam in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State. In a late Sunday statement signed by Lieutenant Ahmad Zuba...

In a late Sunday statement signed by Lieutenant Ahmad Zubairu Zubairu, the Acting Media Information Officer of OPWS, troops deployed at Umenger promptly mobilised following a report suggesting that two herders were attacked at Amua Village.

The statement reads, “On 15 February 2026, Operation WHIRL STROKE troops were informed that two herders had been attacked at Amua Village, located within the expanse of land stretching from Daudu to Umenger/Ukpiam in Guma LGA. Troops deployed at Umenger promptly mobilised to the scene.

“On arrival, it was confirmed that the attack led to the death of one herder, while the second victim sustained gunshot wounds. The injured herder was immediately evacuated to Keana in neighbouring Nasarawa State for urgent medical treatment. The remains of the deceased were subsequently handed over to community representatives for burial in accordance with local customs.”

In a related development on the same day, troops stationed at Ukpiam acted on intelligence provided by vigilant youths concerning suspected cattle rustling activities.

The statement added, “The troops moved swiftly, leading to the arrest of a 23-year-old suspect, Mr Terngu Aondohemba, who reportedly confessed to killing two cattle belonging to Fulani herders. He also implicated two accomplices, identified as Mr Akpehe and Ashinge, who are currently at large.

“Further investigation led troops to Korje Village in Daudu, where Mrs Mercy Onban, wife of the alleged buyer of the stolen meat, was apprehended alongside the recovered meat exhibits. Both suspects remain in custody pending further investigation.”

The Force Commander Joint Task Force, Major General Moses Gara, reaffirmed the troops’ commitment to halting the incessant killings of innocent persons and cattle rustling in the Joint Operations Area.

He condemned the violence and criminality, warning that perpetrators would be relentlessly pursued and brought to justice.

Major General Gara further called on community leaders to strengthen collaboration with security agencies, emphasising that timely intelligence sharing remains critical to restoring lasting peace.