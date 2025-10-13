President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has paid glowing tribute to the late Evangelist Dr Uma Ukpai, describing him as “one of God’s generals” and a firebrand preacher who left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s religious landscape. In a statement issued on Sunday, October 13, 2025, President Tinub...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has paid glowing tribute to the late Evangelist Dr Uma Ukpai, describing him as “one of God’s generals” and a firebrand preacher who left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s religious landscape.

In a statement issued on Sunday, October 13, 2025, President Tinubu expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the revered cleric, who died at the age of 80.

“With a heavy heart, I mourn the passing of one of God’s generals, Dr Uma Ukpai,” the President said. “Reverend Ukpai was not just another preacher; he was an anointed crusader of the faith, filled with fire and ice for the gospel and restoring humanity to discipline, love, and good neighbourliness.”

Born in Asaga, Ohafia, in Abia State, Dr Ukpai rose from humble beginnings to become an internationally recognised evangelist. He was the founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association and a prominent leader within the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

President Tinubu recalled Ukpai’s pivotal role in the Christian revival movement that swept across Nigeria and parts of Africa in the 1980s, citing the Greater Ibadan for Christ crusade in 1982 and the Greater Lagos for Christ crusade in 1985 as landmark events led by the late evangelist.

“Dr Ukpai’s mission was clearly to unite the Christian fold and different faiths and to spread peace and harmony,” the President noted. “He was a builder — of men, of bridges across tribes, tongues, and faiths.”

Beyond his spiritual contributions, Ukpai was also celebrated for his humanitarian efforts. He established numerous charities, schools, and hospitals aimed at supporting the underprivileged.

“Dr Ukpai has fulfilled his divine mission and has gone to be with the Lord. He fought the good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith,” President Tinubu said, referencing scripture to honour the evangelist’s lifetime of service.

The President extended his condolences to Pastor Philomena Uma Ukpai, the late evangelist’s wife, their children, and the entire Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association. He urged them to take solace in the enduring legacy left behind by the cleric.

“I pray that God Almighty grant him eternal rest,” he concluded.

Dr Uma Ukpai’s death marks the end of an era in Nigeria’s evangelical movement, but his impact on Christian ministry, interfaith dialogue, and humanitarian work will be remembered for generations.