One of Nigeria’s most respected Christian leaders, Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, has passed away at the age of 80, marking the end of a remarkable era in evangelical ministry.

According to an official statement released by his family, the beloved preacher died on October 6, 2025, after decades of impactful service to the Christian faith.

“With hearts full of gratitude, we celebrate the triumphant homegoing of Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai… He was a spiritual general known for evangelism, a founding father of faith, loving husband, devoted father and mentor to many,” the family said in a heartfelt tribute.

Described as a “faithful soldier of the cross,” Dr. Ukpai spent over 60 years in active ministry, spreading the gospel through powerful sermons, large-scale evangelistic crusades, and a ministry marked by signs, wonders, and testimonies of transformation.

“Finished his race and is now resting in eternal praise,” the family added, noting that while his physical presence will be deeply missed, his legacy lives on in the countless lives he touched.

Widely revered for his humility and deep scriptural insight, Ukpai’s teachings and ministry extended far beyond Nigeria’s borders, influencing ministers and believers around the world. His evangelistic outreaches often drew massive crowds, with many crediting his messages for sparking personal revival and healing.

Though funeral details are yet to be made public, the family confirmed that “details of his obsequies will be announced… in due course.”

Dr. Ukpai is survived by his wife, children, and a global community of believers who continue to uphold the values and vision he championed throughout his life.