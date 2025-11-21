President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has hailed the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, as “one of Nigeria’s most steadfast public servants whose integrity and commitment to national progress have remained unshaken over decades” on the occasion of his 65th birthday. In a statement on F...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has hailed the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, as “one of Nigeria’s most steadfast public servants whose integrity and commitment to national progress have remained unshaken over decades” on the occasion of his 65th birthday.

In a statement on Friday, issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President described Ribadu as “a principled reformer, an accomplished security professional, and a steadfast defender of Nigeria,” emphasizing that his service record continues to strengthen the country’s governance architecture.

Tinubu praised Ribadu’s exceptional integrity and long-standing dedication to public service, recalling his pioneering role as the first Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), where he led reforms that deepened accountability and bolstered Nigeria’s anti-corruption framework.

The President also reflected on his personal relationship with Ribadu, noting over 15 years of camaraderie and shared commitment to national development. “Since we struck a close relationship over 15 years ago, I have come to acknowledge and appreciate Nuhu’s honesty, forthrightness and camaraderie,” he said.

He further described Ribadu as a loyal and patriotic pillar within the Renewed Hope Agenda team, commending his candour and dedication to the administration’s broader national security and governance objectives.

“As Nuhu turns 65 today, I fervently pray that Almighty Allah will grant him good health and greater wisdom to continue serving our beloved country,” the President added.

Mallam Ribadu, a former police officer, anti-corruption crusader, and a key figure in Nigeria’s security management, has been serving as NSA since June 2023.