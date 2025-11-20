Riley Moore, a United States lawmaker, met with a senior Nigerian delegation led by National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu to discuss the alleged escalating persecution of Christians and the growing threat of terrorism in Nigeria. In a Wednesday statement shared on his official X page, Moore disclose...

Riley Moore, a United States lawmaker, met with a senior Nigerian delegation led by National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu to discuss the alleged escalating persecution of Christians and the growing threat of terrorism in Nigeria.

In a Wednesday statement shared on his official X page, Moore disclosed that the high-level meeting took place in Washington, D.C.

The US lawmaker described the discussion as “frank, honest, and productive,” focusing on what he described as “horrific violence and persecution Christians face and the ongoing threat terrorism poses across Nigeria.”

The Nigerian delegation included top officials such as “Her Excellency Bianca Ojukwu, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Mr Kayode Egbetokun, Inspector General of Police; Chief Lateef Olasunkami Fagbemi, SAN, Attorney General of the Federation; General Olufemi Olatunbosun Oluyede, Chief of Defence Staff; and Lt. Gen. EAP Undiendeye, Chief of Defence Intelligence, among others,” the release noted.

The statement reads, “Today, I had a frank, honest, and productive discussion with senior members of the Nigerian government regarding the horrific violence and persecution Christians face and the ongoing threat terrorism poses across Nigeria.”

He emphasised the urgent need for concrete action, warning that religious violence cannot continue unchecked.

“I made it crystal clear that the United States must see tangible steps to ensure that Christians are not subject to violence, persecution, displacement, and death simply for believing in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” it read.

Moore also revealed that the U.S. is committed to helping Nigeria fight militant and insurgent groups plaguing the nation.

“We stand ready to work cooperatively with the Nigerians to help their nation combat the terrorism perpetrated by Boko Haram, ISWAP, and Fulani militants against their population, specifically Christians in the Northeast and Middle Belt regions of Nigeria,” he further noted.

He urged the Nigerian government to seize the opportunity to strengthen ties with the United States.

“The Nigerian government has the chance to strengthen and deepen its relationship with the United States. President Trump and Congress are united and serious in our resolve to end the violence against Christians and disrupt and destroy terrorist groups within Nigeria. I urge the Nigerians to work with us in cooperation and coordination on this critical issue,” he added.

During the meeting, Nigerian officials reportedly shared the challenges they face in securing the nation, including the protection of civilians, combating terrorism, and coordinating with international partners.

Moore underscored that the U.S. will monitor developments closely and expects Nigeria to accept offers of cooperation to end ongoing bloodshed.

As of the time of filing this report, no official statement has been received from the delegates reported to be present in the meeting with US Congressman Moore.

TVC previously reported that United States President Donald Trump, redesignated Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” after watching a Fox News segment on the purported targeted killings of Christians in the West African nation.

On Truth Social, he warned: “Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed,” attributing the violence to radical Islamists.