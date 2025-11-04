CNN has reported that United States President Donald Trump, redesignated Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” after watching a Fox News segment on the purported targeted killings of Christians in the West African nation. On Truth Social, he warned: “Christianity is facing an existentia...

CNN has reported that United States President Donald Trump, redesignated Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” after watching a Fox News segment on the purported targeted killings of Christians in the West African nation.

On Truth Social, he warned: “Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed,” attributing the violence to radical Islamists.

“I am hereby making Nigeria a ‘COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN’,” he declared.

CNN reported that Trump was on Air Force One en route to Florida when he watched the news segment.

Upon landing in West Palm Beach, he immediately began posting on social media and focused on the issue throughout the weekend. This prompted him to instruct his Secretary of Defence to “prepare for possible action”, warning that U.S. troops could enter Nigeria “guns-a-blazing” to protect Christians.

A White House official told CNN that Trump had “been tracking this issue previously and had already begun thinking about Truthing it out.” Sources familiar with his thinking said the president’s posts were partly intended to gauge Nigeria’s reaction.

Following the social media activity, personnel within U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), based in Germany, were reportedly recalled to headquarters to discuss potential courses of action. CNN cited sources describing the move as reflecting Trump’s frustration with how policy decisions are often communicated via social media without thorough planning.

The Nigerian government has repeatedly rejected claims of a “Christian genocide,” insisting that such allegations are inaccurate and misleading.