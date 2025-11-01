The Federal Government has rejected US President Donald Trump’s decision to classify Nigeria as a “country of particular concern,” dismissing his claims of widespread persecution of Christians as inaccurate and misleading. In a post on Truth Social on Friday, Trump alleged that “Christianity...

The Federal Government has rejected US President Donald Trump’s decision to classify Nigeria as a “country of particular concern,” dismissing his claims of widespread persecution of Christians as inaccurate and misleading.

In a post on Truth Social on Friday, Trump alleged that “Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed,” blaming radical Islamists for what he described as “mass slaughter.”

Responding in a statement on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the allegations do not represent the true situation in Nigeria.

According to ministry spokesperson Kimiebi Ebienfa, Nigerians of all religious backgrounds have historically lived, worked, and worshipped together in peace.

He noted that while the Nigerian government welcomes international concern for human rights and religious freedom, the claims are “misleading and contrary to the government’s sustained efforts to promote peace and unity.”

“Nigeria remains committed to fighting terrorism, strengthening interfaith harmony, and protecting the lives and rights of all its people under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Ebienfa stated.

He added that Nigeria would continue engaging with Washington to foster better understanding of the country’s security realities and regional dynamics.

In recent months, international interest in Nigeria’s religious tensions has grown. Earlier in September, US Senator Ted Cruz proposed a bill aimed at protecting “persecuted” Christians in the country.

President Bola Tinubu, on September 30, dismissed such accusations as baseless, asserting that Nigeria’s strength lies in the “faith and resilience of its people.”

Meanwhile, on October 14, the Nigerian Senate established a 12-member ad hoc committee to draft a comprehensive response to international concerns over alleged state-backed persecution of Christians.