The United States says insecurity in parts of Nigeria should not be seen through the lens of religion, but as part of a global threat that demands collective international action.

Senior Advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump on Arab and African Affairs, Massad Boulos, met with President Bola Tinubu in Rome, Italy, to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation on security across Nigeria and the African continent.

TVC’s State House Correspondent, Femi Akande reports that the closed-door meeting centered on tackling terrorism and improving maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea.

Boulos commended President Tinubu’s administration for the steps taken so far to address insecurity, pledging that the United States would continue to partner with Nigeria—particularly in information and technology sharing—to strengthen its counter-terrorism operations.

Reacting to comments by a U.S. lawmaker alleging religious persecution in Nigeria, the American envoy clarified that the current security challenges are not driven by religion.

He stressed that terrorism and banditry remain global problems requiring joint efforts and shared responsibility to overcome.

The meeting in Rome is seen as part of ongoing engagements between Nigeria and its international partners to strengthen security collaboration and promote regional stability.