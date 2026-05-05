The Nigeria Police Force has arrested six suspected kidnappers and rescued several victims in Kaduna State following a targeted operation by its Force Intelligence Department Special Tactical Squad (FID-STS). In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Force Public Relations Officer, Anthony Okon Placide, said the suspects were apprehended on 3…...

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested six suspected kidnappers and rescued several victims in Kaduna State following a targeted operation by its Force Intelligence Department Special Tactical Squad (FID-STS).

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Force Public Relations Officer, Anthony Okon Placide, said the suspects were apprehended on 3 April 2026.

https://x.com/PoliceNG/status/2051629123689222528?s=20

Those arrested were identified as Yusuf Shuaibu (23), Abubakar Bature (19), Yau Murtala, Bello Suleiman (19), Abdul Kareem Nuhu (36), and Ahmed Musa (28).

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According to the police, preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects are members of a kidnapping syndicate operating within Kaduna State and surrounding areas, with links to criminal camps in the Rijana Forest.

The police said the group was involved in multiple kidnapping operations, including the abduction of a senior police officer and his son in October 2025. Despite collecting a ransom of ₦24 million and other valuables, the victims were not released until police operatives intervened, leading to the rescue of the officer’s son, while efforts continue to secure the release of the officer.

The suspects were also linked to the abduction of other victims, including a child and members of the same family, where ₦18 million was reportedly collected before their eventual rescue through police operations.

The police added that investigations are ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members of the syndicate, rescue remaining victims, and recover weapons used by the group.