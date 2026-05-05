Nigeria has introduced a long-term energy plan aimed at driving economic growth, expanding access to energy, and addressing climate concerns, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has said. The Commission Chief Executive, Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, disclosed this on Monday at the Offshore Technology Conference 2026 in Houston, Texas, where she…...

Nigeria has introduced a long-term energy plan aimed at driving economic growth, expanding access to energy, and addressing climate concerns, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has said.

The Commission Chief Executive, Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, disclosed this on Monday at the Offshore Technology Conference 2026 in Houston, Texas, where she presented Nigeria’s “Energy Evolution” roadmap.

According to Eyesan, the framework outlines a transition plan spanning 2030 to 2060, combining the country’s fossil fuel strengths with long-term sustainability goals. She said the strategy would expand renewable energy while positioning natural gas as a key transition fuel for industries, households and emerging technologies.

“The future we envision is integrated and inclusive,” she said, adding that cleaner energy sources would be scaled up while gas continues to support growth and stability.

Eyesan noted that the plan prioritises tackling energy poverty, particularly in rural communities where reliance on biomass for cooking remains widespread and poses health and environmental risks.

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She called for stronger international collaboration, urging global investors to commit capital to Nigeria’s upstream oil and gas sector, as well as offshore energy innovation and decentralised power systems.

“We invite investors to work with us in shaping the future of offshore energy and in decarbonising existing assets,” she said.

Eyesan reaffirmed that upstream oil and gas would remain central to Nigeria’s energy future despite the global transition to cleaner sources, noting that sustained investment from both public and private stakeholders would be critical.

She highlighted Nigeria’s abundant energy resources, with gas reserves projected to last 85 years and oil reserves about 59 years, positioning the country as a potential regional energy hub and a reliable global supplier.

The NUPRC chief also pointed to shifting energy trends, noting that oil’s share of global energy consumption has declined from 38 per cent in 1990 to 30 per cent in 2026. In Nigeria, biomass usage has also dropped from 74 per cent to 49 per cent over the same period.

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However, she stressed that Nigeria’s primary challenge remains energy access rather than decarbonisation alone.

“Energy transition in Nigeria is fundamentally about replacing biomass and ensuring reliable energy for millions,” she said.

Eyesan added that the roadmap builds on Nigeria’s energy history, from coal mining in Enugu to the discovery of oil in Oloibiri in 1956, and its evolution into a more diversified energy economy.

She said the government’s “Gas-First” policy continues to place natural gas at the centre of economic growth, power generation and industrial development, supported by major infrastructure projects such as Nigeria LNG Train 8 and the AKK and OB3 pipelines.

According to her, these projects are expected to unlock up to two billion cubic feet of gas per day for industries, power plants and fertiliser production.

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Eyesan said Nigeria is also intensifying efforts to end gas flaring and expand cleaner domestic energy use, in line with the Nigeria Energy Transition Plan (NETP), which targets net-zero emissions by 2060.

She noted that investments in renewable energy, offshore wind, ocean technologies and carbon capture, utilisation and storage would help reduce emissions without compromising production.

Eyesan emphasised that achieving the country’s energy vision would require sustained collaboration among government, investors and industry players.

“Upstream remains the bedrock of our energy future, but innovation, inclusion and collaboration will determine how far and how fast we go,” she said.