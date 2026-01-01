President Bola Tinubu has penned a congratulatory message to the Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, on the occasion of his birthday today, January 1. His message was conveyed in a Thursday statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy. The st...

President Bola Tinubu has penned a congratulatory message to the Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, on the occasion of his birthday today, January 1.

His message was conveyed in a Thursday statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

The statement reads, “Mr Ododo, one of the youngest governors in Nigeria today, is an accountant-turned politician.

“He had served as the auditor-general for local governments in Kogi State before he was elected governor in 2023.

“President Tinubu commends the governor for his people-centred policies and programmes and encourages him to deepen the reach of his initiatives.

“The President joins the people and the government of Kogi in celebrating the governor and wishing him a happy birthday and a prosperous New Year.”