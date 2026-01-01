President Bola Tinubu has congratulated His Majesty Eze Isaac Ikonne, Enyi 1 of Aba, on his 97th birthday and 52nd anniversary on the throne of his forebears. According to a Thursday statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Dr Ikonne, a pro...

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated His Majesty Eze Isaac Ikonne, Enyi 1 of Aba, on his 97th birthday and 52nd anniversary on the throne of his forebears.

According to a Thursday statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Dr Ikonne, a prominent and long-reigning monarch, is the former Chairman of the Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers.

The statement reads, “He is the father of Prince Paul Ikonne, former chief executive of the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA).

“President Tinubu salutes the first-class monarch, describing him as not only the custodian of the culture and traditions of the people of Aba but also an anchor for peace, unity, and progress in the nation.

“President Tinubu joins the Ikonne family, the people and the government of Abia State to celebrate Eze Ikonne on this special day and to wish him many years of good health, as well as more years of peace and progress in his domain.”