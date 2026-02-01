In its #ZeroToleranceLagos campaign, the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Taskforce have seized 50 motorcycles and 10 vehicles for various traffic violations along the Lagos-Calabar coastal road. According to a Sunday statement shared on X by Tokunbo Wahab, the Lagos State Commissione...

In its #ZeroToleranceLagos campaign, the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Taskforce have seized 50 motorcycles and 10 vehicles for various traffic violations along the Lagos-Calabar coastal road.

According to a Sunday statement shared on X by Tokunbo Wahab, the Lagos State Commissioner, Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, the enforcement operation includes a ban against Okada operation, one-way traffic violations and removal of shanties along the coastal corridor.

The statement reads, “Lagos State Environmental and Special Offenses Taskforce have commenced enforcement against banned Okada operation, one-way traffic violations, and removal of shanties erected along Lagos -Calabar coastal highway corridor.

“Over 50 motorcycles were confiscated for riding on the highway in violation of the Lagos State traffic law, while 10 vehicles were apprehended and charged to court for driving against traffic.

“This enforcement will be sustained in order to restore sanity on the road. #ZeroToleranceLagos”

TVC News previously reported that the Lagos State Task Force has arrested a 48-year-old man for illegal dumping of refuse and transferred him to the agency’s Oshodi headquarters for prosecution.

This was disclosed in a statement shared on X by Tokunbo Wahab, the Lagos State Commissioner, Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, on Wednesday.

The statement reads, “The individual named above was apprehended for indiscriminate disposal of refuse and is currently in custody at the Task Force Office, Oshodi, for further processing in line with the extant environmental laws of Lagos State.