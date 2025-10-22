The Lagos State Task Force has apprehended some residents for the illegal dumping of refuse around Akesan in the Alimosho Local Government Area of the State. This was disclosed in a statement shared on X by Tokunbo Wahab, the Lagos State Commissioner, Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources,...

The Lagos State Task Force has apprehended some residents for the illegal dumping of refuse around Akesan in the Alimosho Local Government Area of the State.

This was disclosed in a statement shared on X by Tokunbo Wahab, the Lagos State Commissioner, Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, on Wednesday.

The statement reads, “Following reports from the Oba of Akesan, LAWMA @Lawma_gov.

“Enforcement Officers arrested residents caught dumping waste illegally this morning, in Akesan, Alimosho LGA. Offenders were taken to the Task Force Office in Oshodi for prosecution.”

TVC previously reported that the Lagos State Government has clarified the circumstances leading to the arrest of a popular Lagos actress, Sarah Martins, by officers of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps, saying she was engaging in unauthorised activities on public infrastructure.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Tokunbo Wahab, the Lagos State Commissioner, Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, on Friday.

According to the statement, Wahab stated that the charitable cooking activities, as claimed by the apprehended actress, are against the existing environmental and sanitation regulations of the state.