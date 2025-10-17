The Lagos State Government has clarified the circumstances leading to the arrest of a popular Lagos actress, Sarah Martins, by officers of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps, saying she was engaging in unauthorised activities on public infrastructure. This was disclosed in a statement si...

The Lagos State Government has clarified the circumstances leading to the arrest of a popular Lagos actress, Sarah Martins, by officers of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps, saying she was engaging in unauthorised activities on public infrastructure.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Tokunbo Wahab, the Lagos State Commissioner, Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, on Friday.

According to the statement, Wahab stated that the charitable cooking activities as claimed by the apprehended actress is against the existing environmental and sanitation regulations of the state.

The statement reads, “The Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources wishes to address a recent incident in the Admiralty area of Lekki Phase 1, where an individual was apprehended by officials of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC/KAI) for engaging in unauthorised activities on public infrastructure.

“The individual in question claimed to be conducting charitable cooking activities on the road median, which unfortunately contravened existing environmental and sanitation regulations. While the Lagos State Government deeply appreciates the spirit of philanthropy and community support demonstrated by many residents, such initiatives must be carried out in compliance with the state’s extant laws to ensure public safety, environmental protection, and urban order.”

The commissioner reaffirmed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu commitment to ensuring a clean, sustainable and livable state for all residents of the state.

“The administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu remains committed to fostering a clean, sustainable, and livable Lagos for all. Unauthorized use of public spaces, such as road medians, for commercial or personal activities poses significant risks, including damage to infrastructure, health hazards, and disruption to traffic flow.

“Our enforcement actions, including the arrest and removal of equipment in this case, are part of the #KeepLagosClean and #ZeroToleranceLagos campaigns aimed at preserving the city’s aesthetic and functional integrity.

“Lagosians are encouraged to utilize designated spaces or seek necessary approvals for such activities to contribute positively without compromising the state’s standards.

“We urge all residents and organizations involved in charitable endeavors to partner with relevant agencies for guidance on compliant practices. This collaborative approach will help amplify the impact of goodwill while safeguarding our shared urban spaces,” the statement concluded.