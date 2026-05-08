The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has signed separate Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) as part of efforts to strengthen data protection and privacy standards across Nigeria’s public institutions and states. The development was disclosed in a statement…...

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has signed separate Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) as part of efforts to strengthen data protection and privacy standards across Nigeria’s public institutions and states.

The development was disclosed in a statement by the Head of Media Unit of the NDPC, Itunu Dosekun.

Speaking during the signing ceremony with the BPP, the National Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the NDPC, Vincent Olatunji, said data privacy had become critical to building trust and credibility in the digital space.

“Data privacy is a global imperative for building trust, confidence, and credibility within the digital ecosystem. The NDPC remains committed to supporting the integration of robust data protection standards within Nigeria’s procurement sector,” he said.

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Olatunji commended the leadership of the procurement bureau for prioritising data governance and privacy compliance within the agency’s operations.

On his part, the Director-General of the BPP, Adebowale Adedokun, said the bureau remained committed to ethical handling of sensitive government information and global best practices in data management.

“We recognise that the unlawful disclosure of government information is a criminal offence. As we embrace technology, there is a growing need to strengthen safeguards for the protection of sensitive information,” Adedokun stated.

As part of the partnership, the NDPC offered 50 Virtual Privacy Academy vouchers to staff members of the BPP to support training and capacity building in data protection and privacy management.

The commission said the BPP also proposed wider training opportunities for its 453 procurement officers across the country.

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In a related development, the NDPC signed another MoU with the Nigeria Governors’ Forum aimed at deepening data privacy and protection practices at the state level.

Speaking during the signing, Olatunji said compliance with data protection obligations would help strengthen privacy frameworks across states and improve investor confidence.

“Compliance with data protection obligations is critical to strengthening privacy frameworks across our states, thereby accelerating nationwide adoption, enhancing investor confidence, as well as foreign direct investment,” he said.

The Director-General of the NGF, Abdulateef Shittu, described the agreement as a strategic move towards protecting Nigeria’s digital ecosystem at the subnational level.

“This partnership with the NDPC is a strategic step towards securing Nigeria’s digital ecosystem and advancing responsible data governance at the subnational level,” he stated.

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The commission added that implementation working groups had been established with both the BPP and the NGF to develop operational frameworks for the execution of the agreements.