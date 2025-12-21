The Lagos State Task Force has arrested a 48-year-old man for illegal dumping of refuse and transferred him to the agency’s Oshodi headquarters for prosecution. This was disclosed in a statement shared on X by Tokunbo Wahab, the Lagos State Commissioner, Ministry of the Environment and Water R...

The Lagos State Task Force has arrested a 48-year-old man for illegal dumping of refuse and transferred him to the agency’s Oshodi headquarters for prosecution.

This was disclosed in a statement shared on X by Tokunbo Wahab, the Lagos State Commissioner, Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, on Wednesday.

The statement reads, “The individual named above was apprehended for indiscriminate disposal of refuse and is currently in custody at the Task Force Office, Oshodi, for further processing in line with the extant environmental laws of Lagos State.

“This arrest is in line with the State Government’s zero tolerance for environmental infractions. Indiscriminate waste disposal poses serious risks to public health, drainage systems, and overall environmental sustainability, and offenders will be held accountable accordingly.”

TVC News previously reported that the Lagos State Task Force had apprehended some residents for the illegal dumping of refuse around Akesan in the Alimosho Local Government Area of the State.

