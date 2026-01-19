The Ogun State Police Command has apprehended a suspect linked to the death of popular Afrofuji musician Destiny Boy, born Adesina Afeez. News of the 22-year-old singer’s death emerged on Sunday after disturbing videos showing his body being taken to a mortuary went viral on social media. The foot...

The Ogun State Police Command has apprehended a suspect linked to the death of popular Afrofuji musician Destiny Boy, born Adesina Afeez.

News of the 22-year-old singer’s death emerged on Sunday after disturbing videos showing his body being taken to a mortuary went viral on social media. The footage triggered widespread grief among fans and fueled speculation about the circumstances surrounding his passing. Destiny Boy was widely celebrated for his unique fusion of traditional Fuji music with contemporary sounds.

In a statement posted on X, the police disclosed that the matter has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Homicide Section, for a thorough investigation.

Read Also Singer Destiny Boy Reportedly Dies At 22

READ ALSO: Singer Destiny Boy Reportedly Dies At 22

“The Ogun State Police Command has since commenced investigations into the death of Adesina Afeez, aged 22 years, popularly known as Destiny Boy.

“The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Homicide Section, for detailed investigation. One suspect is currently in custody while investigations are ongoing”, the statement reads.

Destiny Boy gained national attention in 2019 after releasing a Fuji-inspired cover of Davido’s hit single “If.” He later built on that success with a string of well-received songs, including “Lamba,” “One Transaction,” and “Gbese.”

In his personal life, the singer welcomed his first child with his partner, Iremide, in November 2024.