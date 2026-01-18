Popular Fuji-Pop artist Afeez Adeshina, widely known as Destiny Boy, has reportedly passed away at the age of 22. The news of his death went viral on Sunday after a video of his lifeless body surfaced on social media. As of the time of filing this report, no official statement from his family or man...

Popular Fuji-Pop artist Afeez Adeshina, widely known as Destiny Boy, has reportedly passed away at the age of 22.

The news of his death went viral on Sunday after a video of his lifeless body surfaced on social media.

As of the time of filing this report, no official statement from his family or management has confirmed the singer’s death, but an unconfirmed report suggests that the deceased’s body is being transported to Abeokuta in Ogun State for his internment.

Destiny Boy rose to fame in 2019 after his Fuji cover of “If” Davido’s hit song went viral.

The singer also announced the birth of his first child on his Instagram page in November 2024.

Fans of the singer have continued to mourn as the news of his demise broke on the internet.

Bolisco, a colleague of Destiny Boy and an associate of controversial musician Portable, also said the singer had been ill before his passing.

According to Bolisco, the singer experienced severe symptoms and was said to have vomited blood before his death.

Several video clips of the singer Destiny Boy lying lifeless in a vehicle with cotton wool inserted into his nostrils were shared on X.

In another video shared on X, a moment was captured of the singer’s body reportedly arriving at his parents’ residence in Ayetoro, Ogun State.