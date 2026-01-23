Indigenes and residents of Ijebu Ode staged a protest on Friday morning, marching from the Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona Archway towards the Ijebu Ode Local Government Headquarters in opposition to what they described as attempts by “powerful interests” to influence the selection of the next Awujale...

Indigenes and residents of Ijebu Ode staged a protest on Friday morning, marching from the Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona Archway towards the Ijebu Ode Local Government Headquarters in opposition to what they described as attempts by “powerful interests” to influence the selection of the next Awujale.

The demonstration comes after the Ogun State Government, in a circular dated January 20, 2026, barred the kingmakers from advancing the selection process of a candidate from the 95 nominees submitted by the Fusengbuwa Ruling House.

The ruling house leaders include Otunba Lateef Owoyemi (Olori Ebi), Prince Adedokun Ajidagba (Deputy Olori Ebi), and Professor Fassy Yusuf (Vice Chairman).

The circular, issued by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ganiyu Hamzat, has intensified allegations that the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration is interfering in the traditional process to impose a preferred candidate on the kingmakers.

Mrs. Adenugba Obileye, who led the peace protest, said the march was intended to express the community’s displeasure over what she described as “thickening plots to interfere with the job of the kingmakers” and to prevent the installation of an Awujale who does not emerge through due process.

“We are here to register our displeasure and demand that the kingmakers be allowed to perform their constitutional duty without interference. The people of Ijebu will not accept any attempt to impose a candidate outside the traditional process,” Mrs. Obileye said.

Details later…