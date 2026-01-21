Ogun State Government has halted the selection process to pick the new prince to ascend the throne as the next Awujale of Ijebuland, making it the second time of putting the process on hold since the death of the Late Oba Sikuru Adetona. The Chairman of Ijebu Ode Local Government Area of Ogun State,...

The Chairman of Ijebu Ode Local Government Area of Ogun State, Hon. Dare Alebiosun, directed the Fusengbuwa Ruling House and the Awujale kingmakers to suspend the ongoing process for the selection of a new Awujale of Ijebuland.

The directive followed the receipt of petitions, security reports and complaints from concerned individuals, including allegations of irregularities in the selection process.

The decision was conveyed in a letter dated January 20, 2026, addressed to the Awujale Kingmakers’ Council and signed by the Secretary to the Local Government Chairman, Hon. Oke Abiodun Adebanjo.

According to the letter, the action was taken after due consideration of the provisions of the Obas and Chiefs Law of Ogun State, 2021, which empowers the government to set aside an appointment where it considers such action necessary in the interest of peace, order and good governance.

“In taking this decision, government has had due regard to the provisions of the Obas and Chiefs Law of Ogun State, 2021, which empower it to set aside an appointment if the Executive Council is satisfied that it is in the interest of peace, order and good government to do so,” the letter stated.

It added that, based on the reports available to the local government, it had elected to act proactively and without further delay to forestall any breakdown of peace and to protect and preserve the sacred traditional institution of the Ijebu Kingdom.

Consequently, the local government directed the kingmakers to halt the Awujale selection process forthwith and await further directives regarding the continuation of the exercise.

However, a new development was reported as the Department of State Services (DSS), Ogun State Command, invited nominees for the stool of the Awujale of Ijebuland for screening, even as the Ogun State Government has again suspended the selection process.

One of the nominees told The Nation that they were invited to appear before the DSS office in Ijebu-Ode on Wednesday, the same day and time they were expected to be at the palace.