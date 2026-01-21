Ogun State Government has halted the selection process to pick the new prince to ascend the throne as the next Awujale of Ijebuland, making it the second time of putting the process on hold since the death of the Late Oba Sikuru Adetona.
The Chairman of Ijebu Ode Local Government Area of Ogun State, Hon. Dare Alebiosun, directed the Fusengbuwa Ruling House and the Awujale kingmakers to suspend the ongoing process for the selection of a new Awujale of Ijebuland.
The directive followed the receipt of petitions, security reports and complaints from concerned individuals, including allegations of irregularities in the selection process.
The decision was conveyed in a letter dated January 20, 2026, addressed to the Awujale Kingmakers’ Council and signed by the Secretary to the Local Government Chairman, Hon. Oke Abiodun Adebanjo.
According to the letter, the action was taken after due consideration of the provisions of the Obas and Chiefs Law of Ogun State, 2021, which empowers the government to set aside an appointment where it considers such action necessary in the interest of peace, order and good governance.
“In taking this decision, government has had due regard to the provisions of the Obas and Chiefs Law of Ogun State, 2021, which empower it to set aside an appointment if the Executive Council is satisfied that it is in the interest of peace, order and good government to do so,” the letter stated.
It added that, based on the reports available to the local government, it had elected to act proactively and without further delay to forestall any breakdown of peace and to protect and preserve the sacred traditional institution of the Ijebu Kingdom.
Consequently, the local government directed the kingmakers to halt the Awujale selection process forthwith and await further directives regarding the continuation of the exercise.
However, a new development was reported as the Department of State Services (DSS), Ogun State Command, invited nominees for the stool of the Awujale of Ijebuland for screening, even as the Ogun State Government has again suspended the selection process.
One of the nominees told The Nation that they were invited to appear before the DSS office in Ijebu-Ode on Wednesday, the same day and time they were expected to be at the palace.
A correspondent of The Nation sighted several nominees entering the DSS office located at Igbeba GRA, opposite the NTA office in Ijebu-Ode.
A source close to the DSS disclosed that the invitation was for profiling purposes. The source added that individuals required by the Fusengbuwa Ruling House were expected to participate in the palace process, noting that those currently needed were at the palace for screening by the kingmakers.
“It is important to clarify that the exercise was not placed on hold by the DSS or any security agency. Rather, the State Government, through an official circular already in the public domain, directed that the exercise be suspended.
“You should also be aware that prior to the postponement of the screening of nominees by the Kingmakers, the nominees were expected to visit the DSS office for profiling. This profiling is a prerequisite for comprehensive vetting and involves filling out forms that provide information necessary to vet all communities involved.
“The nominees were scheduled to come to the DSS office after the palace screening. The exercise was planned to run over several days, covering all nominees. Invitations were duly sent to them through the Palace Secretary, requesting them to report to the DSS office for the profiling exercise.
“However, while the nominees were preparing to come, another circular was issued by the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs suspending all activities related to the Awujale succession. The circular, which is also in the public domain, cited several grounds necessitating government intervention.
“Consequently, the DSS has decided to suspend the planned vetting as well. This explains why some of the nominees were seen around without the exercise proceeding.
“It is important to stress that the DSS should not be associated with any misinformation. Any report or public communication should clearly reflect that the suspension was a government decision, not an action initiated by the DSS. Misrepresenting this could lead to serious consequences.
“We are not attempting to control anyone’s narrative or suppress information. Our only concern is accuracy and the avoidance of misinformation. As professionals, once clarification is provided, it is expected to be respected.
“In summary, the stoppage of the exercise was a government decision, not one taken by the DSS, and there is no intention to gag the press or restrict lawful reporting—only to ensure that facts are correctly presented to the public.”