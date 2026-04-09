The FCT Police Command has dismissed as false and misleading a viral video alleging that terrorists are advancing on Abuja, with heavy gunfire reported across the Federal Capital Territory. In a statement issued on Thursday, signed by it’s Public Relations officer, SP Josephine Addeh, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Muhammed…...

The FCT Police Command has dismissed as false and misleading a viral video alleging that terrorists are advancing on Abuja, with heavy gunfire reported across the Federal Capital Territory.

In a statement issued on Thursday, signed by it’s Public Relations officer, SP Josephine Addeh, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, said there was no record of any such attack or security breach in Abuja or anywhere within the FCT.

According to the police statement, preliminary investigations revealed that the gunshot sounds in the video were edited from an unrelated source and superimposed on footage showing buildings under construction in an unidentified location, with no verifiable link to the capital city.

The police boss has also ordered a detailed forensic analysis of the video’s digital trail to identify and apprehend its originator, who may face prosecution under existing laws.

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The Command warned content creators against spreading false information capable of inciting fear, panic, and public disorder, reiterating its commitment to safeguarding residents and providing accurate information.

Residents were also urged to disregard the video and avoid sharing unverified content, describing such material as deliberately crafted to mislead and cause unnecessary alarm.